Chippewa Falls to "Paint the Town Pink" for breast cancer awareness

October is breast cancer awareness month and the community of Chippewa Falls is raising awareness in a big way. On Thursday, Chippewa Falls will be transformed into a sea of pink.

Thursday from 4-7 p.m. there will be plenty of activities going on in downtown Chippewa Falls, including a scavenger hunt, demos from Marshfield Clinic, sales at local businesses, music, wine tasting, food and so much more.

Chippewa Falls Main Street is hosting the event again to not only raise awareness for breast cancer but also to raise funds to help local fighters.

For more information click here.

