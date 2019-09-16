Chippewa Falls woman charged after false 9-1-1 call

A Chippewa Falls woman has been charged after calling in a false 9-1-1 call.

Court documents show 28-year-old Shahannah Barnes has been charges with second degree recklessly endangering safety, a felony, and false emergency 9-1-1 phone use and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.

Officers reported to Macomber Street in Chippewa Falls Aug. 8 for reports of someone hearing a woman yelling for help and telling someone to put down a gun. Barnes later admitted to officers that she called 9-1-1.

The home was searched, no firearm was located, and the people inside said nothing had happened. Police learned the caller was in a relationship with the man in the home where officers responded to.

Barnes is scheduled to be in court Sept. 17 and her signature bond has been set at $5,000.

