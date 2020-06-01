Chippewa Falls woman charged in 2 counties after car chase

A Chippewa Falls woman has been charged in Chippewa and Barron County after a car chase happened on May 15.

Court records show Danielle Ford has been charged with first degree recklessly endangering safety, vehicle operator flee officer, bail jumping and resisting or obstructing an officer in Chippewa County. Ford has also been charged with vehicle operator flee an officer in Barron County.

Chippewa officials saw a white car speeding on Highway 53 and later Barron County Deputies located the vehicle. The driver, identified as Ford, refused to stop and a chase then started.

Ford's Chippewa County cash bond has been set at $10,000. Her Barron County cash bond was set for $250 and has been posted.