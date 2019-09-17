Chippewa Falls woman formally charged in murder-for-hire investigation

Formal charges have been filed against a Chippewa Falls woman accused in a murder-for-hire investigation.

Less than a week after her arrest, Melanie Schrader, 47, is formally charged. Schrader was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday but that proceeding has been delayed. Schrader is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit first degree intentional homicide.

According to the criminal complaint, Schrader tried to hire a hitman to kill her daughter's father. Court documents say the two have a history of custody issues. Following a custody hearing in August, court documents say Schrader told a friend she was looking for someone who would make her child's father disappear.

The criminal complaint says Schrader's friend told investigators that Schrader wanted someone from Bikers Against Child Abuse or BACA to do it. The friend informed Schrader that BACA "doesn't do things like that".

The concerned friend then contacted authorities who put a sting operation in place. The criminal complaint says Schrader agreed to pay who she thought was a hit man $10,000 to kill her child's father.

She met with an undercover investigator on Sept 12th in Irvine Park, provided a $200 down payment, photos and requested the act be carried out fast. Shortly after, she was arrested.

If convicted, Schrader faces 60 years in prison.

