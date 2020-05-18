Chippewa Falls woman in custody after car chase

On May 15, 2020, at 1:50 p.m., the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department advised that they were chasing a white car at a high rate of speed northbound on Hwy 53.

Barron County Deputies located this vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Hwy 53 and attempted to stop it. The lone driver refused to stop and a chase ensued. Stop sticks were deployed near the Chetek Exit but the driver avoiding them.

The case continued into Washburn Co with the Wisconsin State Patrol and Washburn County Sheriff’s Department assisting. A Washburn Deputy was able to set up spikes near Sarona and hit 3 of the tires. As the vehicle started to go into the ditch another Washburn Deputy was then able to pin the vehicle in the ditch where the chase ended.

The driver, Danielle Ford, 29 of Chippewa Falls, was taken into custody without further incident. The chase ended near Hwy B in Washburn County and was approximately 40 miles in length all on Hwy 53.

The vehicle she was driving was stolen out of the West Allis area. West Allis Police Department advised that this subject had stolen another car in Illinois before stealing this vehicle. Danielle is being held in the Barron County Jail on charges of Felony Fleeing and Operating a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Consent until charges are filed by the Barron County District Attorney Office.

Assisting in the case was the Barron Police Department, Rice Lake Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Spooner Police Department, Shell Lake Police Department and the Washburn County Sheriff’s Department.

