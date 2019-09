A Chippewa Falls woman has been taken into custody while officers investigate a murder-for-hire incident.

Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says officers learned 47-year-old Melanie Schrader wanted to have a male acquaintance killed.

Officers say they spoke with Schrader and she provided money, an address and a photograph of the person she wanted killed.

Schrader was taken into custody Thursday around 11 a.m. by multiple law enforcement agencies.