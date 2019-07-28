Chippewa Falls woman is a semifinalist in international quilt show

Stacy Tambornino of Chippewa Falls is a semifinalist for the American Quilter’s Society’s 2019 AQS Quilt Week.

She entered her quilt titled, “Never Forgotten” which honors veterans by displaying a poem, military badges, poppy flowers and a soldier kneeling besides a cross.

Tamborino got the idea from her brother when he asked her to make a quilt including his newly acquired about 300 military badges.

“I pinned them all up on a bulletin board and thought what am I going to do with all this. I bought different patterns, came up with different ideas and one day it came to me when I read this poem on Pinterest,” Tambornino says. “To me, it spoke of the people who fought in the war. They fought for us yet we did not know them.”

She says the quilt took her about a year to make since there were so many small details. She cut each letter of the poem by hand and sewed it onto the quilt.

Tamborino says the quilt is priceless since you can’t find these antique military badges at an average store.

Tambornino has won various awards for her quilting at fairs throughout the year but she says she is excited to show of her art at the quilt show in Kentucky.

“It’s just an honor to be selected,” Tambornino says. “It’s a nice time and it’s amazing to see the work people can do.”

Quilts were entered into the contest from 38 states and 15 countries.

The show is from September 11- 14 at the Schroeder Expo & Carrol Convention Center in Paducah, Kentucky.

