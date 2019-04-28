Chippewa Fire District dedicates new UTV in honor of Girl Scout Troop 3055

Nearly six months after a tragic hit and run killed three girl scouts and one of their moms in Chippewa County, the fire department now has something special to honor the victims.

On Sunday, the Chippewa Fire District Lake Hallie station 1 unveiled their new rescue UTV that is dedicated to Girl Scout troop 3055. "I feel like girl scouts and all of those emergency personnel have now made a connection that is beyond words,” said Renee Erickson from Girl Scouts.

Donations from the victim's families and the local business community made the purchase of "Rescue 3055" possible. “We would like to do something really special to honor the fallen members of troop 3055, they said they wanted to call the rescue unit, rescue 3055,” said Chief Scott Bernette, from the Chippewa Fire District. “Every time that unit goes out, just like the Girl Scout motto they are there to serve and protect so are we.”

The new UTV was unveiled during the station's annual chicken feed which served about one thousand pounds of chicken to supporters of the fire station and Girl Scout troop 3055.

