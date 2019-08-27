Chippewa Fire District in need of more volunteers

Smaller communities with fewer than 10,000 people are almost always served by volunteer departments, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

The Chippewa Fire District says it's in need of more volunteer firefighters.

“Firefighters and EMS people are the infantry for your community,” says Fire Chief Scott Bernette. “They are there boots on the ground when the emergency hits.”

Right now the Chippewa Fire District has 9 career firefighters and 110 volunteers, where only 45 members can provide fire and emergency medical services in the district.

About 70 percent of America's firefighters are volunteers, according to the NFPA.

Bernette says all across the country, small rural fire departments like the Chippewa Fire District, are struggling to recruit and retain firefighters

“There’s a void that needs to be filled and the traditional family member after family member serving on their volunteer fire department has become a thing of the past,” said Bernette.

He said volunteering while trying to balance outside work and family life can be challenging. He also said as a volunteer. One may need to still balance a full-time job.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can go to a technical college where they can get an Associate’s degree or they can volunteer with no experience and the fire department can put them through training, said Bernette.

At a minimum, one would need at least 60 hours of fire training.

“We sponsor that training and that member, so really there's no out of pocket expense,” said Bernette. “It's just their time.”

He said you can start volunteering as young as 16-years-old.

If you're interested you can contact your local fire department or contact the Chippewa Fire District at (715) 723-5635.

