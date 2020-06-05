Chippewa Health Improvement Partnership, Department of Public Health receive grant award

Chippewa Health Improvement Partnership, in collaboration with Chippewa County Department of Public Health, is happy to share that we received a Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Program grant award.

The award is for a total of $625,000 over five years, with the possibility of an extension to ten years.

The DFC grant provides support to focus efforts on preventing youth alcohol and tobacco use, by working with schools, parents, youth, and other community partners on changing the culture and perceptions of harm of these substances in Chippewa County.

According to the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, 33% of Chippewa County high school students and 8% of Chippewa County middle school students have reported vape/juul/or ecigarette use in the past 30 days and an even greater number (33% HS, 35% MS students)

perceive tobacco to not be a moderate or great risk of harm.

Knowing the risk tobacco use poses for youth, this is very concerning information. Through the collaborative efforts of the

DFC grant, we will work to increase youth knowledge of the dangers of tobacco use through social media, focus groups, and interactive displays and activities.

Our goal is to increase the knowledge of youth and the community while working to shift the culture to protect our community members from the dangers of tobacco use.

One prevention strategy is reducing youth access to tobacco products.

The statewide WI WINS campaign is a science-based strategy to decrease youth access to tobacco products and help

retailers avoid fines. By limiting access of tobacco products at retail establishments and ensuring that retailers are checking identification, we can reduce availability and create a healthier community.

Throughout the year, Chippewa County Department of Public Health

conducts youth tobacco compliance checks to reinforce the law and provide education to retailers.

