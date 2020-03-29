Chippewa River Trails closed due to flooding

With rain in the forecast and the Chippewa River five feet below the flood

stage of 773 feet, the City of Eau Claire has close the lowest lying areas of the Chippewa River Trail.

Those trails include:

• Chippewa River Trail - behind the UW-Eau Claire Fine Arts Building

• Chippewa River Trail - at the boat landing behind Hobbs Ice Arena

• Chippewa River Trail street underpasses at Madison Street and Farwell Street

The current crest projection is 772 feet set for Tuesday. The City will continue to monitor the river closely and additional areas of the trail system will be closed as necessary for safety.