Chippewa River above flood stage

The Chippewa River in Eau Claire is above flood stage and a flood warning is in effect. As of eight o'clock Tuesday morning, the water level read 774-point-38 feet at the Grand Avenue gauge, which is just over a foot above flood stage.

City officials have closed the Chippewa River Trail, Owen Park, the UW- Eau Claire fine arts building and the underpasses at Farwell and Madison Street. A flood warning continues until Thursday night. The warning is also for the Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo and Pepin counties. Eau Claire residents can get more information or email updates by going to EauClaireWI.gov or by contacting the City of Eau Claire Department of Community Services at 715-839-4649.

Additionally, a river level update is available by calling 715-836-6002.