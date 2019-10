Tuesday morning at 6 a.m., the Chippewa River gauge at Grand Avenue was around 764 feet, which is 9 feet below flood stage, according to the City of Eau Claire.

The lowest lying areas of the Chippewa River Trail have been closed due to rising water levels, this includes behind the UW-Eau Claire Fine Arts Building and at the boat landing behind Hobbs Ice Arena.

The city says it is projected to be at 766 feet on Thursday and they will continue to monitor the river levels.