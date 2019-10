The City of Eau Claire says the Chippewa River is seeing increased water levels after the recent heavy rain.

The city says the river gauge at Grand Avenue at 6 a.m. was about 764 feet, which is nine feet below the flood stage. Because of the waters getting close to flood level, the city has made the decision to close the Chippewa River Trail behind the UW-Eau Claire Fine Arts Building and at the boat landing behind Hobbs Ice Arena.