Chippewa Steel Hockey donates to help families affected by cancer

The Chippewa Steel Hockey Team is helping families affected by cancer. The players held a Superhero night in February where they auctioned off autographed jerseys to raise money for the CLIMB Fund, which holds activities including arts and crafts for children and families affected by cancer.

“It’s very important for our organization just to give back to the community any way we can. What’s special about this is we’re able to work with a partner of ours here in the community, it’s real special," says Jake Serwe, business manager of Chippewa Steel.

In the two years the Steel Hockey Team has been working to raise money for the Climb Fund, they’ve raised over 8,000 dollars.

