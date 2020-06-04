Chippewa Street construction to begin June 9

The City of Eau Claire will begin construction on Chippewa St. from 2nd Ave. to 1st Ave. on June 9.

Construction is estimated to last about three months.

The city warns that the project may affect some private property near the construction site but it will be restored upon project completion.

The city is asking anyone with an irrigation system in City Right-of-Way to remove it prior to construction. Property owners planning to transplant trees or save existing fences, landscaping, or sprinkler systems located in the City Right-of-Way must do so before June 9.

All carriage walks between the sidewalk and curb will be removed during the project.

Mailboxes may also be moved to be set on private property behind the street if it interferes with construction.

The city is reminding property owners to start watering lawn seed in restored lawn areas shortly after it has been placed.

Anyone considering conversion to Xcel Energy natural gas should contact the company right away. After the street is resurfaced, permits to excavate in the street are prohibited for five years.

The project includes removing the asphalt and curb & gutter sanitary sewer, water main, storm sewer, grading & graveling, new asphalt surface, new curb & gutter, concrete sidewalk, concrete driveways, lawn restoration.

The estimated completion date for the project is August 28.

If anyone has questions or concerns regarding the project, the City of Eau Claire Engineering Department can be reached at 715-839-4934.