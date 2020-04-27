Chippewa County issue statement regarding "Safer at Home" order

The Chippewa County Department Heads along with Chippewa County Law Enforcement have issued the following letter below related to COVID-19 and the Safer at Home order:

To Chippewa County Residents and Businesses:

As public officials and community members, we are all concerned for the safety of the residents of Chippewa County. To date, the vast majority of our residents have been diligently following physical distancing guidelines and the Safer at Home order of

Governor Evers. We can all take pride in the fact that these actions have attributed to the low numbers of COVID-19 cases in Chippewa County so far. Understandably, at the same time, many residents and businesses are suffering financially due to these unprecedented times.

Balancing the safety of the community with concerns over the

economic fallout of the Safer at Home order is not easy to do.

It is our job to uphold the law of the State of Wisconsin as public officials.

Section 323.10 of the Wisconsin Statutes gives the Governor the ability to declare a public health emergency for up to 60 days. On March 12, 2020, Governor Evers declared a public health emergency (Executive Order #72). By statue, it will end on May 11, 2020

unless the Legislature approves an extension of the order by joint resolution of the Legislature. In addition to acting as the lead agency during a public health emergency, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) also has broad statutory authority to control communicable diseases in Wisconsin pursuant to s. 252.02, Stats., whether or not a state of emergency is declared. To date, the following orders have been issued:

 March 12, 2020 – Governor Evers declared a public health emergency (Executive Order #72). By statue, it will end on May 11, 2020 unless the Legislature approves an extension of the order.

 March 24, 2020 – Wisconsin’s first Safer at Home order (Emergency Order #12) was issued. The order is in effect until 8 a.m. on Friday, April 24, or until a superseding order is issued.

 April 16, 2020 – Wisconsin's Safer at Home order (Emergency Order #12) was extended (Emergency Order #28) until 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, or until a superseding order is issued.

 April 20, 2020 – Badger Bounce Back: Wisconsin’s Plan to Get Moving Again (Emergency Order #31) was issued.

Some residents and businesses have expressed concerns regarding the extension of the Safer at Home order.

As you may know, on April 21, 2020, the Wisconsin Legislature petitioned the Wisconsin Supreme Court for an emergency order to find that Wisconsin's latest Safer at Home order is unlawful. The Wisconsin Supreme Court should have a decision on the validity of the Safer at Home order by early May. Until we receive further guidance from the Wisconsin Supreme Court, Chippewa County must enforce the

Safer at Home order. Appropriate local law enforcement staff will review any violations of the order and enforcement decisions will be determined in accordance with federal, state and local laws. Local law enforcement will review each case and not take action without reasonable suspicion that a law has been violated or the public's safety is at risk. That standard will not change. The focus will always be on the safety of our residents.

These are difficult and unprecedented times. All of us have been and continue to be affected by COVID-19 and the changes we have had to make to our daily lives to ensure safety and the safety of those around us. We are asking our community to move forward together and do what is right for the public's health and well being.