Chippewa Valley Boat & RV Expo kicks off 4 day event

It may be cold and snowy outside, but one group in Eau Claire is already looking ahead to summer. Boats, RVs and more will be on display starting today at the annual Chippewa Valley Boat and RV Expo.

The event just started last year and they had a great response so they have added a day. It is now a 4 day event starting Thursday and running through Sunday. Admission to the expo is free and will take place at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center at 5150 Old Mill Plaza in Eau Claire.

Show Hours:

Thursday 12pm – 8pm

Friday 10am – 8pm

Saturday 9am – 6pm

Sunday 10am – 5pm

For more information click here.

