This week more than 900 volunteers will be rolling up their sleeves to help dozens of non-profits in the Chippewa Valley. Volunteers will be helping all over the community as a part of the 25th annual Day of Caring hosted by United Way.

The Day of Caring is set to take place on Friday, Sep. 20 in the Chippewa Valley. On Hello Wisconsin we spoke with United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley to hear about the tradition that is creating change in the community.