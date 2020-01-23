Chippewa Valley Eye Clinic building demolished after fire

Work was done Thursday, January 23 to demolish what's left of the former Chippewa Valley Eye Clinic building in Eau Claire.

A fire in November gutted the structure on Damon street, just off London Road.

The building was deemed a total loss.

Damage was estimated at more than $4 million.

Earlier this week, the Eau Claire Plan Commission passed a general development plan amendment to allow the clinic to rebuild at the former location.

That plan now moves on to the Eau Claire City Council.