Chippewa Valley Eye Clinic building demolished after fire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- Work was done Thursday, January 23 to demolish what's left of the former Chippewa Valley Eye Clinic building in Eau Claire.
A fire in November gutted the structure on Damon street, just off London Road.
The building was deemed a total loss.
Damage was estimated at more than $4 million.
Earlier this week, the Eau Claire Plan Commission passed a general development plan amendment to allow the clinic to rebuild at the former location.
That plan now moves on to the Eau Claire City Council.