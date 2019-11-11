Chippewa Valley Family Caregiving Alliance hosts resource fair

There was "magic" in the air Monday night at The Florian Gardens in Eau Claire.

The Chippewa Valley Family Caregiving Alliance hosted its 17th annual resource fair - called "A Caregivers' Magical Night Out."

It was a chance for caregivers to learn, laugh and connect.

Organizers say many of those in attendance act as a caregiver on a nearly full-time basis.

"They may have a spouse or a mother that has dementia and they're dealing with that every day. This is just a time that we want to let them know how important what they do is to the community and to their family," Karen Herbison with Visiting Angels.

This year's event included a magic show. Around 25 different vendors were on-hand for the event.