Chippewa Valley Family YMCA no longer participant in Sonnentag Complex project

Chippewa Valley Family YMCA says they will no longer be a participant in the Sonnentag Complex project.

Eau Claire Community Complex, Inc. announced Tuesday that the facility is unable to proceed with the YMCA as a participant.

Theresa Hillis, YMCA Executive Director, say there are several reasons why the YMCA is no longer able to participate in the project, including they are not able to build what is not currently funded. Hillis says this led to the decision of YMCA not proceeding.

ECCC says that while the YMCA is unable to proceed, UW- Eau Claire, Blugold Real Estate and Mayo Clinic Health System remain fully committed to the project.

