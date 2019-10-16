Chippewa Valley Free Clinic hosts open house at new location

An open house was held Wednesday to celebrate the Chippewa Valley Free clinic's move into its new location this year.

The clinic is now housed on Oak Ridge Drive on Eau Claire's south side.

The executive director says the free clinic has moved locations four times during the last eight years.

"There was always that angst when we knew we were renting and we were serving as a tenant. Now, owning our own building, we know that were established here in and we can pretty much do what we need to do to help others," Chippewa Valley Free Clinic Executive Director Maribeth Woodford.

Woodford says last year close to 2,100 patients visited the free clinic, which is an average of 175 patient visits a month.

Most patients ranged in age from 25 to 36 years old.