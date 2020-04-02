Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association hosts Lego building contest

For parents who are doing school work at home with your kids we have an idea to add some creative Tech Ed skills into their routine.

It's time to round up all of the Legos around the house and get building. While spending time at home, a local organization is asking students to build Lego creations for a new contest.

The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association is hosting a Lego building contest to see what buildings you can create. Builders ages 3-17 can show off their Lego skills to win prizes. Once your Lego building is complete, take a picture and send it in a direct message on Facebook or send an email to christina@cvhomebuilders.com by Monday April 6. Include the name and age of the child who built the house.

All of the homes and winners will be posted to the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association Facebook Page. Winners will receive their choice of a $25 gift card to Amazon or Action City, to decide if they want to use their prize immediately or save it for later.

For the original Facebook post click here.

