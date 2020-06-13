Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ celebrates pride online

The Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center celebrated pride online this year.

On Saturday, the group hosted Chippewa Valley Pride on Facebook live.

The event featured, drag performances, story readings and messages from LGBTQ figures in the community, organizers also introduced a new podcast covering LGBTQ issues.

The theme for this year is "shout," which organizers say they hope encourages participants to raise their voices.

Eau Claire City Council recently proclaimed June as pride month for the city of Eau Claire.

“Pride is very important, it is absolutely a very important thing, and we wanted to continue it some way,” says Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center Executive Vice President Jason Bennett-Hardy.

The Facebook live event ran from 11a.m. to 4p.m., they're hoping to host an in-person pride event later this year.

