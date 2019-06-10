Chippewa Valley Miracle League's third season underway

It's once again time to "play ball" for the Chippewa Valley Miracle League. Monday was opening night at the league's fields on Jeffers Road in Eau Claire.

Eight teams and 133 athletes are kicking off the league's third season.

The Chippewa Valley Miracle League gives children with cognitive or physical disabilities the opportunity to play baseball on a rubberized field.

"Honestly, it's very surprising. We weren't expecting this much growth in such a short amount of time, but it's fantastic. Our very first season, we had 69 players and we're already up to 133 players. So, it is wonderful," said Miracle League Commissioner Amy Standiford.

Chippewa Valley Miracle League games are played at the Jeffers Park diamonds on Mondays and Wednesdays throughout the summer.