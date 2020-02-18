Chippewa Valley Montessori Charter School teacher wins 2020 Golden Apple Award

We continue our Golden Apple Journey through the Eau Claire Public Schools Tuesday with a stop at Chippewa Valley Montessori Charter School. Her co-workers would say she is extremely positive, has the ability to make everyone laugh, someone kids can confide in, and someone who had no idea she was going to be honored by her peers.

"Miss Michele, you are the recipient of this year's Golden Apple Award, you get this award because of all your hard work, because the staff and the children love you."

Congratulations to Michele Branco, as a special education assistant, she says the best part of her job is getting to know all the kids in the school. Her goal is making sure every child has a great day.

"Every day is different. I come and get to do different things all day long with different kids here at the school. So I get to do children's house, get to be upstairs with the older kids, just get to spread my love everywhere around the whole school."

Todd Johnson, Chippewa Valley Montessori Charter School principal says, "Michele if gifted in that she can work with kids of different ages and she can jump down to kids of four years old, connect with them and help them in the classroom by understanding what's expected of them to the kids in fifth grade and understand the complexities of being older and helping them through their social issues as well as their academics."

Michele and Montessori Charter School will receive $500 each from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation. Miss Branco will receive a Golden Apple Crystal and the awards banquet on April 16.

