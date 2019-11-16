Chippewa Valley Museum celebrates opening of new exhibit

The Chippewa Valley Museum celebrated the opening on their newest exhibit on Saturday.

The power of children: making a difference exhibit is part of a traveling museum that celebrates the accomplishment of children throughout history.

The opening celebration included performances, interactive activities and speeches by kids that are making a difference in the Chippewa Valley, like acres for joy.

"We try as a museum to bring things in that have a national interest or a larger regional interest or even an international interest and then we try to show how that is reflected here in the Chippewa Valley,” said Chippewa Valley Communications Specialist, Olaf Lind.

If you missed the exhibit opening, you still have plenty of time to see it.

The exhibit will be at the Chippewa Valley Museum until January 4.