Chippewa Valley Museum creates Dear Diary Challenge

The Chippewa Valley Museum is creating an activity for children, teens, and adults to do at home.

The Dear Diary Challenge encourages people, from adults to children, to journal every day during the Safer at Home order. The museum views this as an opportunity to document history in the perspectives of many different people, as well as promote writing and journaling as a learning opportunity and outlet.

“We wanted to do diaries as a way to share people's perspectives and experiences during this time as well as collect that for the museum,” says Rachel Meyer, development manager.

Those who participate will be entered into a random drawing to win gift cards from local businesses as well as a $50 cash prize. There will be three categories for the drawings, which will be children, teens, and adults.

For more information and to enter, click here.