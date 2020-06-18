Chippewa Valley Museum reopens

The Chippewa Valley Museum is back open after closing during the safer at home order.

Several precautions are in place to keep people safe from COVID-19. Guests and employees are required to wear face coverings and hand sanitizer will be placed throughout the building.

Visitors will be greeted by giant Plexiglas screens to serve as a barrier between employees and guests.

No more than 50 people will be allowed inside at a time.

Some parts of the museum will remain closed for now including the hands on area, the store, logging house and school house.

"There are lots of things that people haven't been able to do for weeks and months in the Chippewa Valley so having a space where people can have a kind of experience even though it is not our typical museum experience is nice, to have a space where your friends or family or small circle can come and be outside of your house," says Museum Director Carrie Ronnander.

The museum has limited hours and will be open 12 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. On Tuesdays the museum will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and admission is free. The museum is closed on Monday.

The Chippewa Valley Museum is currently offering virtual tours for people choosing to remain at home. To access virtual exhibits, click here.