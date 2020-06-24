Chippewa Valley Parade of Homes Marches On

Today, the Parade of Homes returns to the Chippewa Valley. You can look at the beautiful stops for free, from the comfort of your couch.

This year's event has gone virtual. The tour is hosted on paradeofhomescv.com. Not every home will be released today, as some will wait until July. According to Wurzer Builders’ Steve Wiggins, this first set will not disappoint.

“A lot of brushed gold, we have a mix of the white cabinets with the blue and the gold accents which has been very popular as of late. The oiled up bronze is by far the most used finish," says Wiggins.

Christina Thrun with the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association laid out the parade’s plans in full. Thrun says, "We're actually going to be releasing 19 new homes and two remodels this week. And then on July 15th we have three more new full homes that we'll be releasing as well. A lot of the homes, like the one that we're standing in are for sale, and the website will actually tell you which homes are for sale for those looking for that information."

This virtual event will not be the only parade this year. The Chippewa Valley Home Builder's Association will have another Parade of Homes from October 1-4. That event will feature different homes and will be in person.

For this year’s virtual parade, there will be a virtual watch party contest with prize packages. To enter, take a picture of you and your friends watching the parade, and share it with the Home Builders Association on social media with the hashtag #paradewatchparty.