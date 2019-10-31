Chippewa Valley Regional Airport offers TSA Pre-check screening program

The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport is offering a TSA Pre-check screening program Dec. 9-13.

The event is a local opportunity to enroll in the expedited screening program for low-risk flyers.

To enroll in the event, follow these steps:

First, applicants should Pre-Enroll ahead of time by simply clicking here and choosing “Start Application Now”.

Choose “New Enrollment” and fill out steps 1 through 4.

Once you arrive at step 4, type in the location “Eau Claire, WI” or enter the zip code of “54703” and Search.

Select the Eau Claire, WI Event and click Next at the bottom of the screen.

Select an appointment time (the first available shows, but you can use the drop down to choose a different

