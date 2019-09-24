Chippewa Valley Restaurant Week

This week, you can try out some new foods and support local restaurants all at the same time. Dozens of restaurants in the Chippewa Valley are offering special menus, deals and unique foods as a part of restaurant week.

The annual Volume One Restaurant Week kicked off on Friday and runs until Sunday, September 29. If you stop by 5 or more restaurants by Sunday, you can win local prizes. If you are feeling more ambitious and stop by 10 restaurants by November 20, you will be entered to win a trip for 2 to Las Vegas.

For more information about how to get involved click here.

