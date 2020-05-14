Chippewa Valley Rotary Clubs to provide $6,700 to local COVID-19 relief efforts

The six Chippewa Valley Rotary Clubs have received a $4,200 Disaster Relief Grant from the Rotary International Foundation. Funds were made available to clubs worldwide and with over 35,000 clubs worldwide and limited funds made available, receiving the grant is especially exciting. “All of our clubs fully understand the difficulties and hardships that this pandemic has caused for so many people. Even when times are good, many people struggle to keep their families fed and a roof over their heads. I hope that our help through the support of Rotary International will ease the pain for some and foster others more fortunate to help in any way they can. This is our community family, so we need to show that we all care and do what we can”, said Michael Kloss, Group One Assistant Governor.

In addition to grant funds, clubs themselves have donated $2,500 in relief funds, which provides a total of $6,700. All grant and donation funds will be donated to two different organizations providing COVID-19 relief in the Chippewa Valley.

Feed My People Food Bank has increased efforts to provide food to those in need during these challenging times by providing weekly pop-up pantries in the Eau Claire area. The clubs will allocate $3,500 of grant funds to their efforts, along with $1,500 in additional club funds, for a total of $5,000 to purchase food. In addition, local Rotarians will volunteer at the pop-up pantry hosted by Feed My People on Friday, May 22 at Lakeshore Elementary School in Eau Claire.

Sojourner House is an overnight homeless shelter that recently launched an alternate location due to increased demand during this time of need. The remaining $700 of grant funds, along with $1,000 in additional club funds, for a total of $1,700 will be allocated to purchasing food and supplies for their alternate location. Local Rotarians will volunteer in conjunction with Sojourner House’s alternate location at a time to be determined.

Group One is comprised of the six Rotary Clubs in the Chippewa Valley. Each club has its own mission and focus of service, but collaboration for projects such as this one is common. The six clubs and their meeting times are as follows. More information on each club can be found at their individual websites, found by clicking the club name link.

· Chippewa Falls: Tuesdays at 11:45 a.m.

· Chippewa Valley After Hours: 1st and 3rd Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

· Eau Claire Morning: Thursday at 7:00 a.m.

· Eau Claire Noon: Thursday at 12:00 p.m.

· Menomonie Sunrise: Thursday at 6:45 a.m.

· Menomonie Noon: Wednesday at 11:45 a.m. (1st through 4th Wednesdays) and Monday at 5:15 (2nd and 4th Mondays)

About Rotary International: Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. We connect 1.2 million members from more than 35,000 Rotary clubs in almost every country in the world. Their service improves lives both locally and internationally, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world. Visit Rotary.org and endpolio.org for more about Rotary and its efforts to eradicate polio.ww