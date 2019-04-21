Chippewa Valley Sustainability Fair offers multiple events this Earth Week

Earth Week kicked off Sunday, April 21 and goes through Saturday, April 27.

The Chippewa Valley Sustainability Fair is offering multiple activities in Eau Claire to get more people involved this week.

"I think that sustainability is not just one thing, and I think the sustainability fair really embraces the diea we can live sustainably through a number of different activities," said Zacharious Pappas with Chippewa Valley Sustainability Fair.

On Tuesday, the Chippewa Valley Sustainability Fair includes a youth STEAM fair with approximately 100 students from three area middle schools presenting projects in the area of science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

An open house for the public is from 4:30 to 5:30 at The Lismore.

Jam it for the Planet is taking place on Saturday, April 27 at The Plus beginning at 12 p.m.

That event includes music, a kids creations station, and recycled craft projects.

This year's sustainability fair theme is Transformation.

The Chippewa Valley Sustainability Fair is gearing up for next year, which is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.