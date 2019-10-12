Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra plays at Jamf Theatre

The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra kicked off its 45th season tonight at the Pablo Center's Jamf Theatre.

The concert featured gold medal violinist Richard Lin.

Lin performed Brahms Violin Concerto with the Chippewa Valley Orchestra.

After that, Lin and the symphony performed Mendelssohn’s reformation symphony.

Jamf Theatre was packed with hundreds of people to see the acclaimed violinist.

The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra's next performance will be December 14 and they will play Christmas classics from Frozen, Manheim Steamroller, and more.

