Chippewa Valley Symphony hosts annual Christmas Stroll

If you think the Christmas decorations at your house are over the top, think again. Several homes in the Chippewa Valley are going all out with decorations for the annual Chippewa Valley Symphony Christmas stroll.

On Saturday, friends of the Chippewa Valley symphony are hosting the multi-home open houses that are full of Christmas spirit.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased the day of the event at Lake Street United Methodist Church, and at each of the homes. The Christmas stroll takes place tomorrow from 12-5 p.m. on Saturday.

