Chippewa Valley Technical College agreement allows students to transfer to UW-Madison

Chippewa Valley Technical College and the University of Wisconsin- Madison have finalized the Liberal Arts- Associate of Science Transfer Program agreement.

This agreement would allow students who start as college freshman in the CVTC Liberal Arts- Associate of Scene program to transfer to UW- Madison if they declare an intent to use the contract to gain admission to UW-Madison.

Students must still meet requirements for admission to UW-Madison and meet levels and academic achievement at CVTC to qualify for transfer. Students must also meet any additional requirements for admission to specific UW-Madison programs.

The program will require students to earn a minimum of 54 transferable credits before transferring.

"We are pleased to partner with CVTC to provide an enrollment pathway to UW-Madison" said Andre Phillips, director of admissions and recruitment. "The academic foundation CVTC students will obtain in the Liberal Arts-Associate of Science program aligns nicely with many bachelor’s degree offerings on our campus for a seamless transfer process.”

