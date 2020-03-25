CVTC donates personal protection equipment and ventilators to local emergency service centers

Chippewa Valley Technical College health and emergency services programs donates over $10,000 worth of personal protection equipment and ventilators to local emergency service centers to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The college also donated 30 gowns, several cases of gloves and hand sanitizers and equipment disinfectant. CVTC also loaned three ventilators from its Respiratory Therapy program to Mayo Clinic Health System hospital and two to Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Not only is the college donating medical equipment, but some CVTC faculty members are joining the cause. Both Theresa Meinen and Donald Raymond, former employees of Mayo, have renewed their employment with Mayo to help the hospital during the outbreak.