Chippewa Valley Technical College holds diversity fair, culture fair

Chippewa Valley Technical College has previously held a diversity conference as well as a culture fair. This year, they're combining the events.

The day-long event - subtitled: "seeking refuge in education" - included an international fashion show and breakout sessions on equity in the classroom and on campus.

CVTC's diversity manager says he hoped the combined event could be a chance for students, faculty and staff to learn more about the cultures of its diverse student population.

"One thing that we're hoping that the participants can take away is an awareness of issues, and a willingness to think through some of the issues that are happening, to challenge and to sort of rethink some of their preconceived notions and their ideas of race, racism ethnicity and the differences that brings to the campus and to the community."

