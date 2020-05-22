Chippewa Valley Technical College preparing for fall semester

Chippewa Valley Technical College will be opening as scheduled for the fall semester and will start summer courses on June 8.

Vice President of Instruction Dr. Julie Furst-Bowe says delivery of the classes will include online and other remote-technology options. She also said face-to-face instruction and labs will be delivered as possible.

The college says safety precautions have been implemented and fall courses will follow suit based on state and local guidelines for reopening and health considerations.

Furst-Bowe said some classes at CVTC will go on the way they were presented before the pandemic.

“CVTC has more than 20 fully online programs in accounting, business, early childhood education, information technology, health navigator, supply chain management and professional communications,” Furst-Bowe said. “And all of CVTC’s general education and liberal arts courses are available in an online format.”