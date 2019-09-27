Chippewa Valley Technical College will survey the community on potential referendum

Chippewa Valley Technical College is looking into a referendum to fund projects on campus. The college will first seek the public’s input on the projects before calling for the referendum.

On Thursday, the Board of Trustees approved sending a community survey to about 20,000 people in 11 counties. The surveys will ask for thoughts on specific projects and show how they will affect income taxes.

Some of the proposed projects include construction of a Transportation Education Center, remodeling and expansion of the Emergency Services Transportation Center and what would be the school’s first on campus housing facility.

“This summer our board did a pretty extensive review of our facilities and identified needs in our community,” says CVTC President Bruce Baker. “Obviously there is a huge worker shortage and there is a big housing shortage making it difficult for our students to find housing.”

President Baker says projects like the Transportation Education Center will help the college adapt to growing technology.

“Students coming up through the ranks need to know how to work on gasoline engines, hybrid engines electric engines, probably compressed natural gas engines so we have to stay ahead of that technology,” Baker says.

The referendum would be only the second in the school’s history. The last was in 1997 to approve $10.7 million in funding for building the Manufacturing and Emergency Services education centers and a campus in River Falls.

“This would really allow us to take a quantum leap into our future,” Baker says.

Baker says the results of the survey are expected in November and if all goes as planned; the referendum will be added to the ballot in the spring.

Baker says these projects are likely impossible without the referendum.

People who do not receive a survey can complete one online, with details to come next month.

