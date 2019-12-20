Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute making progress in Altoona's River Praire Park

After some back and forth this summer, plans for what is now being called the Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute moved from downtown Eau Claire to Altoona.

The Eau Claire Veterans Foundation is behind the plans for the Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute and member, Mark Beckfield says the project is on track to break ground in June.

In July it was announced the project would move to its current location in River Prairie Park. Since then, Beckfield says members of the foundation have been busy working with engineers and architects to finalize the design.

Beckfield says more than $1 million dollars have been raised so far through fundraising for the $2 million dollar project.

Beckfield says the holiday season has been helpful for fundraising, especially for legacy stones which people can buy for relatives in their families who served.

“Right now people have been buying our legacy stones in record pace which is how you honor your relatives from your family who served from the Chippewa valley,” Beckfield says. “The biggest thing about this project is it's not about weapons of war it's about the people and what they contributed to those conflicts they served in so we could enjoy what we have here today in the Chippewa valley.”

The groundbreaking is scheduled for June 12 with a ceremony including the Blue Angels.

