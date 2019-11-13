Chippewa Valley diamonds benefitting people across the globe

A local businesswoman has traveled to where the gems she sells are mined to see firsthand the impact it has on the people who work there.

The president of Laskers Jewelers in Eau Claire, Nicole Lasker, said she traveled to Botswana to see how their sourced diamonds are changing the face of Africa.

She said there have been positive impacts on education, health care, and the advancement of women in the country.

“Everything they do is positive for the environment, for the people who work there, and for the end result of where the diamond goes,” said Lasker.

Lasker said there has been a negative perception in the past for diamonds and Africa.

“Diamonds were being used to fund civil wars in Africa and they were terrible.

She says the mines provide equality for women and positively impact the educational system. She says women have opportunities to find jobs changing the dynamic of their lifestyles.

“Before the diamond mines in Botswana, they didn’t have schools for the kids to go to, so they had to be home all day,” said Lasker.

Lasker says it's great to have seen all of the work put in to create these gems and to be part of a system that helps empower men and women.