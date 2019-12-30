Chippewa Valley families enjoy early New Year's celebration

Some kids in the Chippewa Valley got an early jump start on 2020.

A family-friendly and early New Year's celebration was held Monday night at the L.E. Phillips YMCA Indoor Sports Center in Eau Claire.

It came complete with a balloon drop with 1,500 balloons falling from the ceiling.

It also featured games, limo rides, and music.

Y officials say the winter weather did impact attendance, but there was still plenty of fun to be had.

"The weather isn't so great outside, but it's always a controlled inside. So it's always warm. It's always fun and having people come in and make those wanting memories are what we're all about. So, being able to see these smiling faces and have this activity is just such an awesome feeling," said Sports Center Director Amy Foss-Peterson.

The Celebrate! New Year's family event was sponsored by Royal Credit Union.