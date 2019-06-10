Chippewa Valley fights K9 cancer with Bark in the Park event

The Eau Claire Express and emBARK are celebrating our furry best friends! Come on out for a night of baseball on Monday, June 10 at Carson Park to support the fight against canine cancer. Dogs are welcome to come on out and share a hotdog in the stands with you on this night.

A dog parade led by WEAU's Danielle Wagner and one of her dogs will take place around 6:10 p.m.

The first 200 dogs thru the gates will receive a free bandana! Money raised will go to the Canine Cancer Fund.

The Eau Claire Country Humane Association will be in attendance with some great prizes and info on all the fabulous pets available at the shelter.

Some important information to consider when planning on coming to Bark in the Park presented by emBARK

- You must sign a waiver and check-in in order to participate at the event. You can either sign one at the check-in by the first-base gate, or you can download the PDF and bring to the game ahead of time. Check-in will begin at 5:00pm.

- Due to local health regulations, we cannot allow dogs on the Fan Deck, or in our concession hallways.

- All dogs must have ID tags, be on a leash at all times, have current rabies vaccination and accompanied by someone 18 years of age or older. Please bring proof of vaccination to the event.

- Only one dog per adult is allowed.

- Dogs must be at least 6-months of age to participate.

It is the dog owner's sole responsibility to care for and be in control of their pet while at Carson Park.

- Your dog will not be allowed inside Carson Park unless you have a Bark at the Park dog ticket.

- All dogs must enter Carson Park by 7:00pm.

- We will have a 'Comfort Area' located just outside of the first base gate for dogs to cool down, drink water, and to use the toilet. There will be doggy bags available for disposal. All dog owners are responsible for their dog's waste.