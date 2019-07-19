Chippewa Valley flowers bring relief to Malawi cyclone victims

A local group is hoping their one-of-a-kind flowers will help out people across the world. Daylilies of all colors grown in the Chippewa Valley could have a lasting impact for those affected by the cyclone in Malawi.

Tim Fehr grows daylilies and creates his own hybrids each season on a farm in Chippewa Falls owned by Greg and Diane Kaufmann. But each year once the daylilies have grown, he sells them to community members, but he doesn’t keep the profits.

The money donated for the flowers goes to a special cause all the way across the world. In order to take home a daylily all you have to do is donate to the relief efforts in Malawi after they were hit with a devastating cyclone this spring.

Fehr says his ELCA Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls is connected with a local ELCA church in Malawi that is in need of help. They will send all of the funds from the daylily dig to the church to distribute to those in need in Malawi.

But even if you don’t want to take home flowers but want to support the cause, organizers say they will have snacks and beverages for you to just sit on the deck and relax.

The Sundance Hill Farm is located at 525207 70th Street in Chippewa Falls. The daylily dig is set to take place on Friday July 19 and Saturday July 20, from 9a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.