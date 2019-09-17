Chippewa Valley gas prices impacted by attack on oil facility in Saudi Arabia

An attack on a major global supplier of oil is having a major impact on prices at the pump but experts say things could soon get better.

No one likes it when gas prices spike. The reason it's happening this time is because of a drone strike on a crude oil facility in Saudi Arabia. The attack is impacting gas prices all over the U.S., including in Wisconsin.

This week, U.S. oil prices had their biggest spike in a decade following this past weekend's attack. Tuesday morning, the national average was about $2.59 per gallon, up about three cents from Monday.

The Eau Claire area also saw an increase in prices this week, sitting at about $2.74 in most places.

Luckily for drivers, experts say things could soon be turning around for the better. “We saw an immediate rise in gas prices in Wisconsin and the Eau Claire area in reaction to the crude oil price. Today however we had some good news. They expect they can recover production 70 percent of what was lost in the drone strike," said Erin Roth, Executive Director for the Minnesota/Wisconsin Petroleum Council.

Roth says this is good news for consumers. Experts say there’s no supply issue right now but wholesale gas suppliers typically base their prices on where they think the market is heading.

