Chippewa Valley honors Martin Luther King Jr.

Monday marks the 37th anniversary of the first federal holiday honoring an African American. President Ronald Reagan signed a bill back in 1983 declaring the third Monday of every January as Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Cities all across the country are honoring Martin Luther King Jr. by planning a day of service and empowering individuals to strengthen communities -- a sentiment heard in King's famous "I have a dream" speech.

Here in the Chippewa Valley, students from UW - Eau Claire will be hosting a day of service in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. The Americorps ECLIPSE program is encouraging volunteers of all ages to participate. Volunteers will serve the noon meal at the Community Table and then participate in several service projects in the Chippewa Valley.

A Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance event will begin Monday, January 20th 2020 at 6 p.m. at St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Eau Claire.

Students and faculty from area elementary, middle and high schools, along with UW-Eau Claire students and community members, will participate in the remembrance ceremony.

Also participating in the ceremony are faculty members from UW-Eau Claire, UW-Stout and Chippewa Valley Technical College, and representatives of business, government and education in Eau Claire. Chief Matt Rokus of the City Of Eau Claire Police Department and Sheriff Ron Cramer of the County of Eau Claire, along with UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt, will be among the featured speakers.

The ceremony will include readings, music and multimedia presentations of the history of the Civil Rights Movement as created by the UW-Eau Claire History 344/544 Civil Rights Class.

The Eau Claire CollECtive Choir, under the direction of Michael Rambo will perform. Dr. Frank Watkins, assistant professor of choral music education and director of choral studies at UW-Eau Claire, is the event's musical director, and Dr. Ryan Jones, UW-Eau Claire professor of music history, is the event's assistant director.

Uniting Bridges is organizing the event. Other sponsors are St. James the Greater Catholic Church; the UW-Eau Claire Chancellor’s Office, College of Arts and Sciences, College of Education and Human Sciences, Office of Multicultural Affairs, Office of Affirmative Action, and Blugold Beginnings program; the City of Eau Claire; Visit Eau Claire, the Eau Claire Area School District; the Eau Claire Police Department; the Chippewa Valley Chapter of the ACLU; the Chippewa Valley Museum; Schmitt Music; and Speed of Sound.