Chippewa Valley honors law enforcement for National Police Week

Law enforcement officers all around the country are being recognized for their efforts and the Chippewa Valley is no exception. If you see a police officer this week, stop and say "hello" or even "thank you" in honor of National Police Week.

Officer Cody Monson from the Chippewa Falls Police Department has been patrolling the streets of the community for 6 years. I've always wanted to be a police officer because I felt the need to serve to help people in the community and make the community we live in a better place,” Officer Monson said.

But putting on the badge and hitting the streets is definitely not always easy for officers or their families. "It's not just us handling the work load and the stress that we do every day, it's the family we have at home helping us out, it stresses them out just as much as it does us, if not even more,” Officer Monson added.

National Police Week is about supporting the officers but also honoring those who lost their lives in the line of duty, including Officer Donald Spike who was killed in 1950. "The whole thing about police is there is no one to call after us so if there is an emergency we are going to it and we are going to do our best to get it resolved one way or the other,” said Chief Matt Kelm, from the Chippewa Falls Police Department.

The Police Alumni Association is planning to take food to officers this week, it put up blue ribbons in downtown Chippewa Falls and encourages using blue lights at home this week, all to show they're one big blue family. "They are putting their lives at risk every day for our safety so we can give back to them in appreciation,” said association member, Cindy Boggess.

For decades, the Chippewa Falls Police Department has been there in times of need and the community has a long standing tradition of recognizing its officers. “It's just great for our officers to know that for every person yelling at us in the street there is probably 1,000 out there that quietly support everything that we do,” Chief Kelm added.

The Eau Claire Police Department is hosting a Law Enforcement Memorial to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, on Wednesday, May 15 at 10 a.m. at the Florian Gardens in Eau Claire.

